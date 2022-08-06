Kulgam Encounter: Injured civilian succumbs

Kulgam: A civilian who was injured during a gunfight in Redwani area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday, has succumbed to his injuries in a hospital even as the operation had been called off, police said here.

Kashmir zone police on its official Twitter handle also informed that the civilian has succumbed to his injuries, while the injured soldier was undergoing treatment at 92 base hospital in Srinagar,

“Injured civilian namely Manzoor Lone S/O Abdullah Lone R/O Redwani Bala Kulgam succumbed to his injuries. Injured Army Jawan Kiran Singh of 1RR, R/O Ramban is hospitalised at 92 base Hospital Srinagar. Search operation concluded,” police tweeted.

Meanwhile, the family members of the civilian said that Manzoor was married last year and he recently had a child, who is barely 2 months old.

Earlier, on Friday afternoon, a joint team of Police, CRPF and Army’s 1 RR cordoned off Redwani area after inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

An official said that as the team was zeroing in on the target spot, hiding militants opened fire, which was retaliated to, thus triggering an gunfight.

He said that after the initial exchange of fire, militants managed to escape from the spot, while a civilian and an army jawan were injured—.

