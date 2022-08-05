Will continue to fight for reversal of Article 370: NC

Requests CJI to begin hearings in issue

Srinagar: National Conference on Thursday reiterated that it will continue its fight using all peaceful, legal and democratic means to reverse all Aug 05 2019 unconstitutional decisions.

In a joint statement Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani, Rattan Lal Gupta, Senior Leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mubarak Gul, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi said the day will always be remembered when the rights and dignity of people of J&K were illegally snatched away following the unilateral, and unconstitutional abrogation of Articles 370, 35 A.

They said the day marks the unceremonious breaching of sacred commitments made to people of J&K in order to uphold the political agenda of BJP and the RSS.

The Articles 370, 35-A, the leaders said, were the manifestation of the solemn commitments made by New Delhi to the people of J&K. The undue decisions, the leaders said, have added to the long prevailing political instability and alienation in the region.

The decisions of August 5, 2019, they said, violated the spirit of the country’s federalism.

The leaders requested the Chief Justice of Supreme Court to constitute the bench to begin hearings in the matter. “Hon’ble Chief Justice had committed to doing this as soon as the summer break ended. That has happened a few weeks ago, we hope the honourable CJ will convene the bench and start hearings in the matter,” they added.

