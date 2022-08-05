779 Covid cases with one death in J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir reported 779 Covid cases with one death on Thursday, an official bulletin said.

It said that 637 cases were detected in Kashmir and 142 in Jammu division, taking the total positive cases to 467422. One Covid death was reported in Jammu.

Moreover, 727 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 297 from Jammu division and 430 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 467422 positive cases, 4991 are Active Positive (1483 in Jammu Division and 3508 in Kashmir Division), 457657 have recovered and 4774 have died; 2345 in Jammu division and 2429 in Kashmir division.

The bulletin said that out of 26182988 test results available, 467422 samples have tested positive and 25715566 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 10885 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6698643 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 137 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4991 in isolation and 294 in home surveillance. Besides, 6688447 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, said that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 248 cases, Baramulla reported 156 cases, Budgam 80 cases, Pulwama reported 15 cases, Kupwara reported 45 cases, Anantnag reported 40 cases, Bandipora reported 22 cases, Ganderbal reported 06 cases, Kulgam reported 23 cases while as Shopian reported 02 fresh cases for today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 59 cases, Udhampur 10, Rajouri 05, Doda 18, Kathua 11, Samba 05, Kishtwar 15, Poonch 07, Ramban 11 and Reasi has reported 01 case.

The bulletin said that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It added that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

