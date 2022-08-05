Three uncategorised militants arrested in Handwara: Police

SRINAGAR: Police on Thursday said they arrested three militants along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir’s Handwara.
A police official said that joint parties of Police, Army 21 RR and 92 Bn CRPF were conducting naka checking at Fruit Mandi Crossing at Handwara. Three persons, who attempted to flee the spot were arrested, it said.
They were identified as Manzoor Ahmed Kumar son of Aziz Kumar resident of Sagipora, Showkat Ahmed Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed resident of Khanu Babagund and Name withheld until age ascertained, he said.
During the search, arms and ammunition including a pistol, one pistol magazine, seven pistol rounds and two grenades were recovered from their possession, police said in a statement.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the individuals were tasked to carry out militant attacks in Handwara, cause loss of life and injuries to the public and to disrupt peace in the area. “The timely and swift action by the security forces has prevented the militants from carrying out the attack,” it added. A case (FIR No. 213/2022 u/s 13 UAPA and 7/25 Arms Act) has been registered at Police Station Handwara and investigation initiated, it said.
