Ramban Blast: Case registered, probe underway, Says ADGP Jammu

Ramban: Additional director general of police Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Monday said that a grenade blast took place near Ind police post in Gool area of Ramban district, even as a case has been registered and further probe was underway.

Singh said that a letter was also found claiming it to be done by Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF).

He added that SOG of J&K police & Army teams have launched a search operation in the area.

Singh further said that a case has been registered in this regard, while further probe was underway—(KNO)

