Srinagar: A non-local watchman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Wanibal area of Rawalpora in Srinagar district, officials said here on Tuesday.

Official sources said that Sarvan Mogal resident of West Bengal was found dead in the residential house of Mohd Maqbool Pinjra, where he was working as a watchman.

They said that body has been shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and proceedings under section 174 have been initiated—(KNO)

