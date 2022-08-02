JK reports 397 fresh cases, 1 death

Srinagar: The Government today informed that 397 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19)have been reported today; 122 from Jammu division and 275 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 465163. Also, 01 COVID death has been reported from Jammu division.

Moreover, 704 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 287 from Jammu division and 417 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 465163 positive cases, 4551are Active Positive (1622in Jammu Division and 2929 in Kashmir Division), 455840 have recovered and 4772 have died; 2343 in Jammu division and 2429 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 26141538 test results available, 465163 samples have tested positive and 25676375 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 11,513 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6697186 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 128persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4551in isolation and 284in home surveillance. Besides, 6687451 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 105 cases, Baramulla reported 88 cases, Budgam 13 cases, Pulwama reported 10cases, Kupwara reported 18 cases, Anantnag reported21 cases, Bandipora reported 10 cases, Ganderbal reported no cases, Kulgam reported 10 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 80 cases, Udhampur 06, Rajouri 07, Doda 04, Kathua 06, Samba 07, Poonch 04, Ramban 08 and Reasi and Kishtwar reported no cases.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

