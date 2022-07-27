Rains trigger flash floods in Amarnath shrine area

4000 pilgrims evacuated to safety

Anantnag: More than 4000 pilgrims were evacuated to safer places downhill after heavy rains triggered floods around the Holy Cave and peripheral areas during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

“The situation is under control,” an official overseeing the Yatra said, “The pilgrims are being evacuated to safer locations downhill.”

The Meteorological department had issued a weather alert of heavy rains around the Holy Cave and Baltal areas for today.

“While rains lashed throughout the day, a flood like situation was created at around 3:00 PM in the afternoon as the local water bodies and springs swelled considerably,” the official said.

He said that the pilgrims were evacuated well within time, without any mishap and are now being looked after at the base camps in lower areas of the route.

In an earlier flash flood, on July 8, 15 pilgrims were killed and more than 40 were deemed missing after a cloudburst caused a flash flood in the area.

Dozens of tents were washed away, alongwith the people who occupied these tents. A rescue operation, for the missing people, continued for several days before it was declared concluded.

However days after the mishap the administration declared the rescue operation over and maintained that no pilgrim remained missing.

The Yatra remained suspended for several days after the mishap. Besides, a road accident in Anantnag district also left 20 Yatris injured on July 14.

The Yatra has been going on since June 30, and will conclude in the second week of August. This year’s Yatra is being conducted after a Covid enforced two-year hiatus and an early calling off of the pilgrimage in 2019, days ahead of article-370 revocation.

Unprecedented security arrangements have been put in place for a smooth conduct of this year’s Yatra, amid the threat of a militant attack.

Hundreds of new bunkers came up across Kashmir, here in Anantnag district in particular, while thousands of government forces remain on high alert round the clock.

