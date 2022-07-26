LG inaugurates ‘Digital J&K’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated ‘Digital Jammu & Kashmir week’ and launched several digital initiatives here at SKICC on Monday.
The Lt Governor also inaugurated Digi-Mela in districts to generate awareness about digital solutions and new technologies.
The Lt Governor said that Digital J&K week programme will showcase citizen centric IT initiatives that have helped in bringing about greater transparency in governance & ease of living for citizens.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor also launched ‘Digi Dost’ program aimed at developing a strong network of digitally empowered young volunteers at District, Block and Panchayat level who can work as brand ambassadors for Digital J&K and Digital India. ‘Digi Dost’ volunteers will also assist in digital service delivery, data collection, training, spreading information regarding Digital India campaign and make people aware about cyber hygiene and cybercrimes.
The Lt Governor observed that ‘digitally empowered’ is a new yardstick to measure the present literacy rate. The programmes and initiatives launched today are part of the government’s efforts to bring ease, transparency & convenience in public service delivery, observed the Lt Governor.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K, while speaking on the occasion said that various digital initiatives and services that will be promoted intensively during the Digital Jammu & Kashmir week would take the goal of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” to every nook and corner of the UT.
