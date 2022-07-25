Principal Secretary Jal Shakti visits Udhampur

Reviews progress on JJM in the district

UDHAMPUR: Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Ashok Kumar Parmar today undertook an extensive tour of District Udhampur and reviewed the progress on implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) across the district.

During the visit the Principal Secretary also took a meeting at Conference Hall DC Office Complex with different sectoral officers of the district and took detailed review on the progress achieved on implementation of this scheme so far.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Krittika Jyotsna; President MC, Dr Jogeshwar Gupta; Additional District Development Commissioner, Anu Behl; President MC, Chenani and Ramnagar besides officers of PHE and other allied departments attended the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on various issues like Paani Samities under JJM, Repairing of hand pumps, Progress of implementation of support under JJM, UT sector NABARD languishing schemes, 100% piped water coverage under JJM, Physical and financial progress under NABARD projects, Languishing projects, among others.

While reviewing the Sub Division wise progress of the scheme, Principal Secretary stressed upon officers for tapping of all sustainable water resources for the benefits of community. He impressed upon officers of PHE that this sector is among priority sectors and all officers/officials should work hard to reach out to the people with zeal, sincerity and dedication while executing projects.

The Principal Secretary exhorted upon the officers of the PHE departments for effective implementation of the schemes in letter and spirit in the district. He called upon the people to come forward for availing the benefits of various schemes and programmes. He asked the officers of concerned department to visit the rural and far flung areas of the district to get first hand information of the progress achieved on various works and schemes being executed there.

The Principal Secretary also directed the executing agencies to take effective steps for timely completion of these projects on a mission mode for maximum results on the ground. He asked them to gear up men and machinery for effective and timely completion of al developmental projects. He urged upon the officers to ensure that all resources are mobilized to provide succour to the general public and redress the public grievances at an earliest. He instructed the concerned for ensuring hassle free delivery of essential services to the people of the district.

Earlier, SE Hydraulic Roop Krishan Raina gave a detailed power point presentation about the District progress and role of different department for effective implementation of the scheme in the district.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary also interacted with PRIs and Contractors and took feedback regarding implementation of JJM. They also projected several issues and demands for consideration before the Principal Secretary.

While responding to the demands of PRIs and others, he assured them that all the genuine issues and demands will be redressed on priority basis.

