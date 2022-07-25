DC Budgam takes stock of Muharram arrangements in Chadoora areas

BUDGAM: The Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today conducted an extensive tour of Chadoora to take stock of arrangements for the holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram.

The DC was accompanied by SDM Chadoora and other senior officers from PDD, PHE, R&B, Revenue and other concerned offices.

During tour, the DC visited various Imam Baras including Markazi Imam Bara Chattergam, Khanda, Rakhshalina and Shrine of Mir Shams-ud- Din Araqi Chadoora to take stock of the arrangements being put in place for hassle-free conduct of majalis and processions during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram.

The DC directed the officers to ensure all the required arrangements including restoration and installation of street lights, uninterrupted electricity and water supply in all areas.

During the visit, various public delegations and local auqaf committee members called upon the DC and raised their demands with him.

While reacting to the demand raised by locals, the DC directed R&B department to expedite and ensure timely macadamization of roads, filling of potholes and surface levelling of all lanes and by-lanes where from Muharram processions take place.

Stressing on the uninterrupted water supply, the DC directed concerned to ensure facility of water tanks and gensets at all identified locations.

The DDC Members BK Pora, Saima Jan were also present.

Pertinently, the DC also visited Markazi Imam Bara Budgam, Mirgund, Bemina, Karipora etc and took stock of arrangements there.

