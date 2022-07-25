185 Jal Jevan Mission schemes proposed for Doda District

Majority of projects submitted for seeking administrative, technical sanction

DODA: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda, Vikas Sharma today chaired a meeting of key officials of Jal Shakti Department (JSD) to review the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission schemes in the district.

The meeting was attended by SE Hydraulics, CPO Doda, DIO Doda, Ex En Jal Shakti Doda, Ex En Jal Shakti Gandoh, and other concerned officials.

The DDC enquired about the status of schemes tendered, status regarding accord of Administrative Approval and Technical sanction, besides the reasons for pendency at different levels from the concerned.

The Superintendent Engineer informed that a total 185 schemes have been proposed for the district to provide functional tap water connections to all households in the district.

“As many as 172 schemes have been submitted to the Chief Engineer’s office for accord of Technical sanction and 103 for seeking administrative approval” he added.

The SE assured the DDC that TS and AA for the schemes under his competence will be accorded within next two days.

The DDC expressed his displeasure over delay in according AAs/TS to the schemes and directed the SE to obtain all pending AA/TS within next four days.

The JSD was asked to coordinate with Chief Engineer to get all pending AAs and Technical Sanctions for timely implementation of JJM schemes. The SE was directed to submit Action Taken Report for accord of TS/AA for all Schemes latest by July 27, 2022.

The DC further asked the Department to take effective measures to widely publicise the tendered works for attracting response of bidders.

