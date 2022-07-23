Govt clears setting up new Government

Medical College at Udhampur
SRINAGAR: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today accorded administrative approval to the establishment of new Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur. The project will be completed in 2024-25.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
Earlier, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under its centrally sponsored scheme, had sanctioned establishment of two new government medical colleges at Kupwara and Udhampur, each for Rs. 325.00 Crore.
The upcoming medical college at Udhampur will improve the doctor patient-ratio in Jammu and Kashmir as the intake capacity of MBBS students will increase by 100 seats. This will cater the ever increasing patient load, and bring improvement in the medical services at secondary level of treatment in the region.
Availability of quality medical services at the district headquarter will also reduce the response time for medical emergencies/traumas, minimize inconvenience, decrease IMR/MMR, and increase the life expectancy.