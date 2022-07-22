DPS Srinagar students shine in CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams The school secures 100% result in CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams

Srinagar, July 22: Delhi Public School Srinagar continued its proud legacy by securing a perfect 100% result in both CBSE Class 10th and 12th examination. In Class 10th, Sadat ul Rouf Wani scored the top position by securing 98.8 % while Syed Mutahar Rufaie with 98.6 % secured second position. The third position is jointly shared by Barza and Raza Mohamad Shees Alaqband with 98.2 %. In Class 12th, Wardat Masoodi emerged the topper with 98.8%, while Insha with 98.6%, and Nandini Thakur with 98.2% are the second and third position holders. In class 10th, a total of 298 students appeared in the exam among which 69 students secured more than 90% while 93 students secured between 80-90%. In Class 12th exam, 255 candidates from the school had written the exam and all passed out of which 57 students scored 90 % or more while 102 scored between 80-90%.

Congratulating the students, the principal Shafaq Afshan said, “It is a matter of immense pride that the school continues to secure it’s legacy and score such a stellar result. Congratulations to all students, teachers and especially the teachers who made this possible.”

The Chairman, Vijay Dhar echoed her and said “The result is a testimony of the hard work of students, teachers and other staff members for achieving excellence in such hard times.” He specifically congratulated the parents for their support and the success of their children. Mr Dhar had a special emotional mention of the learning resource centre of DPS Srinagar where one of the special child, Saqib Ajaz Mir secured 81.8%. “He is truly our special child”, Mr Dhar mentioned. He also appreciated the parents for their support during the difficult times.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print