Mission Amrit Sarovar: DC Bandipora chairs meeting

Stresses on proper implementation of mission Amrit Saroavar
BANDIPORA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed today convened a meeting of concerned officers for effective implementation and coordination of Mission Amrit Sarovar.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the aim of Mission Amrit Sarovar is to conserve water for the future. He said the mission is aimed to develop and rejuvenate water bodies as a part of the celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
The DC directed the concerned departments to complete the target before 15th of August.
Dr. Owais Stressed on proper implementation and timely completion of the schemes and urged the Department to meet the targets set for the Mission Amrit Sarovar.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Bandipora Parvaiz Rahim, ACD Bandipora Ab Rashid Das, Ex. Engineer Jal Shakti, EO MC Bandipora, Range officer Forest Division Bandipora and other concerned officers.