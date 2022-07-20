DC B’la tours Sopore; takes stock of Solid Waste Management

BARAMULLA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar accompanied by various senior officers of the district today conducted an exhaustive tour in Sopore town and took stock of Solid Waste Management considered for collection, segregation and safe disposal of household garbage besides other developmental activities meant for the overall development of the area.

At the outset, the DC visited Tulibal Sopore where she inspected the garbage dumping site and took stock of the progress on Solid Waste Management in the town. She stressed on proper segregation and disposal of waste material including degradable and non-degradable waste generated from households on a daily basis.

She also called for immediate lifting of waste from river banks and waste dumped roadside at various locations besides instructing concerned to submit action plans and ATRs on solid waste management.

Emphasizing on intensifying the cleanliness drive, She directed the municipality authorities to ensure lifting of the garbage from the area on a regular basis.

She also interacted with the public and listened issues and demands of the public and assured them that the administration is keen to provide every facility for the wellbeing of the general people of the town.

The DC also inspected various sites proposed for parks. On the occasion, the DC said that the government is keen to provide each and every facility to the people, so that they get all the amusement at their doorsteps.

Later, the DC also paid a visit to Saidpora Sopore where she held a public interaction session to reach out the local populace at their door steps to take appraisal of their issues, grievances and demands.

On the occasion, the public put forth various demands relating to improvement of roads, drinking water supply besides other demands of public importance.

Responding to the demands and other grievances, the DC assured that today’s visit by the District Administration will have great impact and will be result oriented.

The DC directed all concerned officers and executing agencies to double their efforts in addressing the issues on war footing.

Earlier, the DC also reviewed the status of the works of jamabandis during her visit to Government Girls Higher Secondary School Sopore.

The DC directed for prioritizing Jamabandi works strictly in conformity with the standing instructions and said that updated Jamabandis are the pre-requisite for the implementation of the land records digitization project. She called for accelerating the pace of digitization to realize the objectives of modernizing management of land records.

