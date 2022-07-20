Advisory Committee meeting of Kashmiri Translation Centre held at KU

Srinagar: A meeting of the Advisory Committee constituted for Kashmiri translation Centre, established at the Kashmir University’s Department of Kashmiri, was held on Tuesday.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi chaired the meeting and discussed the agenda items with the committee members.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Dean School of Arts, Languages and Literature Prof Adil Kak, Joint Registrar Budget and Creation Dr Ashfaq A Zari, Joint Registrar Academic Affairs Dr Ravi Kumar, Prof Neerja Mattoo, Prof Shafi Shauq, Prof Majrooh Rashid, Prof Shad Husain (Arabic), Prof Arifa Bushra (Urdu), Prof Zahida Jabeen (Hindi), Prof Nusrat Bazaz (English) and Dr Mufti Mudasir (English) were present on the occasion.

Dr Shafqat Altaf introduced the members on the Advisory Committee and acknowledged their vast experience and vision to achieve the set targets.

Head Department of Kashmiri Prof Mehfooza Jan highlighted the aims and objectives of the Translation Centre.

“The Centre will help our students and research scholars to understand the world of literature and to enjoy the great works of creative, fertile and imaginative minds of national and international repute,” she said.

A threadbare discussions was held on various agenda items including translation of Indian classics into Kashmiri (Jone Rajtarangni, Nilamata Purana, Tuzk-i-Jahangiri, Shair-ul-Ajam), translation of world’s great literary works into Kashmiri (select essays on modern literary theory, Hamlet, Paradise Lost, Shakuntala) and holding English-Kashmiri translation workshops (Kashmiri poetry and Kashmiri short story).

The creation of a budget and the need of human resource for smooth functioning of the Translation Centre also came up for discussion during the meeting, which unanimously resolved that the Centre should begin by translating Nilmata Purana and Jone Rajatarangni.

The members underscored the need to get these great works translated by genuine translators having equal command on the source and the target languages. It was also emphasised that the Department of Kashmiri must come up with a roadmap in making the Translation Centre vibrant, effective and purposeful.

