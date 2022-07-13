MeT Forecasts Wet Weather In J&K For 2 Days

Srinagar: Weatherman on Wednesday forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir for two days.

“Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm at many places of Jammu & Kashmir,” a meteorological department official said about the forecast, adding, “Same weather likely to continue for next 1-2 days.”

He said that during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, 3.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in Kupwara, 0.5mm in Gulmarg and 2.1 mm in Bhaderwah while Jammu had traces.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of 18.8°C against 18.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, he said .

Qazigund recorded a low of 17.2°C against 16.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 12.8°C same as on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort. Kokernag recorded a low of 16.6°C against 15.5°C last night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the place, he told Global News Service.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 11.5°C against 10.5°C and it was 0.3°C below normal for the place. Kupwara town saw a low of 16.1°C against 17.1°C on previous night and it was 0.3°C ‘below’ usual for this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 27.2°C, 2.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 18.4°C, Batote 19.7°C, Katra 23.8°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 20.1°C, the official added. (GNS)

