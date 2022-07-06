2 newly recruited militants surrender in Kulgam

Kulgam,: Two newly recruited militants on Wednesday surrendered before security forces after an overnight encounter in Hadigam area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A senior police officer said that on a specific information about the presence of militants’, joint team of forces including Army’s 9 RR, CRPF and police launched Cordon-and-Search-Operation in Hadigam area of the district.

He said that as the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon forces, triggering off an encounter.

“After getting that both militants are locals, their families were brought to the spot who persuaded them to surrender, eventually they surrendered before security forces,” the official said.

“During the #encounter, 02 local militants #surrendered on the #appeal of their parents & police. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print