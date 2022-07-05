Elderly man commits suicide in Hajin village

Hajin: An elderly man committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Shahgund area of Hajin in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday, officials said here.

An official sais that the man (name with held), aged around 70, committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his home.

He said that soon after the incident he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where from he was shifted to Srinagar, where he died during treatment.

The official said that after conducted postmortem of the body it was handed over to his relatives for last rites.

“A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and futher investigation has been started,” he said—

