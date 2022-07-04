Motorcyclist, Pillion Rider Killed in Kupwara Road Accident

Kupwara: A motorcyclist and his pillion rider was killed in a road mishap in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday afternoon.

A police official said that a motorcycle bearing registration number JK01AB 3829 was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Rednag of Lolab area, resulting in critical injuries to the motorcyclist and his pillion rider. “The duo was taken to a nearby health facility, where both of them were declared as brought dead on arrival”, the official said.

The official in the meantime identified the deceased duo as Adil Ahmad Shah son of Nisaar Ahmad Shah and Rashid Ahmad Shah son of Ghulam Hassan Shah, both residents of Baba Hayatpora Lolab.

“We have registered a case into the incident for further investigations”, the official added. (GNS)

