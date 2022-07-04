JK reports 76 new Covid cases

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 76 fresh positive cases of COVID-19, 46 from Jammu division and 30 from Kashmir division.
According to the daily media bulletin, 59 COVID-19 patients recovered and/ or were discharged from hospitals, including 40 from Jammu division and 19 from Kashmir division.
The bulletin informed that there are currently 578 Active Positive cases of COVID-19 in J&K, 405 in Jammu Division and 173 in Kashmir Division.
The bulletin said that 10, 961 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Providing district-wise breakup for the fresh cases, the bulletin informed that Jammu reported 33 cases, Srinagar reported 28 cases, Kathua reported 10 cases, Samba reported 2 cases, Rajouri, Baramulla and Budgam reported 1 case each.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.