Ensure movement of fruit trucks along NH: Tarigami writes to LG

Srinagar: CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha seeking seamless movement of fruit-laden trucks along the National Highway.

In his letter, Tarigami said that the harvesting season of various fruits like cherry, plum, apricot and early varieties of apples has already begun and every day hundreds of fruit-laden trucks leave for Delhi and other mandis in the country.

“However, the lorries ferrying these fruits are being stopped along the arterial National Highway (NH44) for days together to facilitate the Amarnath Yatris, resulting in total damage to the produce, which incurs heavy losses to the farmers and traders,” the CPI(M) leader wrote in his letter.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have always welcomed, hosted and protected the Amarnath Yatris, but disrupting the free movement of fruit trucks under the pretext of Yatra could no way be justified,” he wrote.

“As Jammu and Kashmir is lacking the facilities to ship the fruits with short shelf life by air freight, the poor farmers are put in a tight spot by the frequent disruptions in the movement of fruit laden trucks amidst soaring temperatures. The farmers have already suffered post-harvest losses due to protracted lockdowns and natural calamities over the past few years,” he mentioned.

“Around 70 percent of the people in Jammu and Kashmir rely on the fruit industry for their livelihood and therefore any losses suffered by the fruit growers impacts fairly a large population,” he added.

Tarigami exhorted the LG to ensure smooth and seamless movement of fruit laden trucks along the NH 44 and also demanded the review of the traffic advisory issued in connection with the Yatra so that the people do not suffer.

