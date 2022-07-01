Cultural Unit Kashmir (DIPR) bids affectionate adieu to retiring artist, Mushtaq Ahmad Saznawaz

SRINAGAR: The Cultural Unit Kashmir (DIPR) today organised a farewell function at Joint Directorate of Information Kashmir to bid adieu to Cultural Unit artist and Sufiana Maestro Ustaad Mushtaq Ahmad Saznawaz on his superannuation.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Information (PR) Bilal Mukhtar recalled the services of the retiring official and said that the official worked with dedication throughout his career. He said that Mushtaq Saznawaz remained posted in Cultural Unit Srinagar since 2001 and performed in hundreds of cultural functions in Jammu and Kashmir and outside states.

Cultural Officer Kashmir, Burhan Hussain acclaimed the retiring official’s abilities, musical skills especially in playing Saaz-e-Kashmir and santoor as well and added that he during his services contributed exceptionally well.

AECO Syed Shakeel Shan congratulated the retiring official for having a successful career and wished him health and blissful post retirement life.

They then presented the Memento to the retiring official on behalf of the Cultural Unit, Kashmir as a mark of honor and affection.

Field Publicity Officer, Mohammad Aslam Khan thanked Mushtaq Saznawaz for his love and cooperation in his service-career. He said that he was proud to be associated with such an ace artist.

All the officials including AAO Rukhsana, Hilal Ahmad Mattoo, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Khanday and Mohammad Hussain besides others were present on the occasion.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print