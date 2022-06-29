Kulgam encounter: One militant killed, Ops on

Kulgam: A militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out between security forces and militants at Nowpora area in Mizbazar hamlet of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said that a joint of team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

He said during the exchange of fire, one militant has been killed while as the operation is on in the area—(KNO)

