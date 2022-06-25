Night Temp Hovers Below Normal, Dry Weather Forecast In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for dry weather till ending June, night temperature recorded an increase at most places but continued to hover below normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A meteorological department official said that mainly dry weather was expected over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

“Overall, there’s no forecast of any major rainfall activity till ending June,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.3°C against 13.7°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.0°C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 8.5°C against 4.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While 11.4°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.9°C below normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town had a low of 12.6°C against 11.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.8°C below normal for the district, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 10.8°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 4.9°C ‘below’ normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 8.8°C against 6.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.9°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.1°C against 9.8°C on the previous night. It was 4.2°C ‘below’ normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.6°C against 21.9°C on the previous night, the official said.

The temperature was 1.8°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 12.4°C, Batote 6.8°C, Katra 23.4°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 14.3°C, the official said. (GNS)

