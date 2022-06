Srinagar: Two militants affliated with Jaish-i-Muhammad oufit have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Gujjarpora area of DH pora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday, an official said.

A senior Police officer said that two JeM militants have been killed so far in the gunfight.

The slain militants have bee idenfied as Zakir Paddar of Kulgam and Haris Sharief of Srinagar district, the officer added.

Earlier, gunfight ensued between militants and security forces in the area.(GNS)

