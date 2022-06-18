Elderly Man Killed in Baramulla Road Mishap

Srinagar: A man, believed to be in his 60’s, was killed after being hit by a car in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday afternoon.

They said that a car bearing registration number JK05E–3778 hit the individual at Watergam Rafiabad leading to his instant death. The body, whose identity couldn’t be immediately ascertained, was lifted to PHC Dangiwacha for medico-legal formalities, they further said.

Meanwhile a police official said that soon after intimation a police party rushed to the spot. “We have arrested the accused and registered a case into the incident for further proceedings”, the official said. (GNS)

