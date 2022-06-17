Landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway, traffic suspended

Banihal: Traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended after a massive landslide and heavy boulders struck the road near Rehampadi area of Banihal in Ramban district, officials said.

A landslide and heavy boulders hit the highway near Rehampadi in Banihal section of Ramban today morning, Asgar Malik, Deputy Superintendent of Police (traffic), national highway Banihal said

We are on the job and are trying our best to restore the highway as soon as possible,” he said, adding tha traffic has been suspended on both sides of the Srinagar Jammu national highway—(KNO)

