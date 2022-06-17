40,000 gallons OHT to ease potable water supply for Chatlam villagers

PAMPORE: The department of Jal Shakti has sanctioned a scheme for supplying potable water to Lalpora Chatlam villagers in Pampore area of South Kashmir’s district Pulwama.

The new water scheme is coming at a cost of rupees 6.30 crore and will benefit more than 500 households.

The project with a storing capacity of 40,000 gallons is funded under Jal Jeevan Mission, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal.

The foundation of the scheme was held at Lalpora Chatlam village by Execute Engineer Jal Shakti Department Awantipora Mukhtar Ahmad in presence of Assistant Executive Engineer Pampore Nawaz Ahmad, Junior Engineers, contractor and other officials associated with the department present on the occasion, Jal Shakti Department officials told Kashmir Reader.

Local welfare Committee, Sarpanch and PRI members of the village also present on the occasion.

A local Welfare Committee members, Sarpanch and villagers of the area thanked the government for sanctioned new water supply schemes for them. They said the locals were facing immense hardships in the absence of protable drinking water supply in area.

Assistant Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department Pampore told Kashmir Reader that it is 40,000 gallons overhead tank and will be supported by a production well which will be dug nearby.

” The villagers were supplied water from the old scheme, the design of the old scheme has become outdated and it became nonfunctional,” he said, that the villagers will be supplied water from the new scheme.

He also said that the scheme has been approved under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and funds have been released for it.

He told that they have a deadline to complete the project under JJM by October and that they are confident to complete within stipulated time.

The AEE also told Kashmir Reader that the land of 10 malras has been donated by a private person of the village. He said that the person will be compensated under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The residents expressed gratitude to Executive Engineer Awantipora, Assistant Executive Engineer Pampore and other officials of Jal Shakti Department for fulfilling their languishing demand.

” The villagers in Lalpora Chatlam were without water, we were making rounds to different offices from the last two years,” the residents said, adding that it will solve their water woes.

They appealed to authorities for completing the scheme within the stipulated time.

