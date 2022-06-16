Scattered rains forecast as night temp rises in Kashmir, drops in Jammu

Srinagar: Weatherman on Thursday forecast “scattered light rain and thundershowers over Jammu and Kashmir” in next 24 hours even as night temperature recorded as rise in Kashmir Valley and drop in Jammu division.

A meteorological department official said that scattered to fairly widespread light rain and thundershowers are expected for two days thereafter.

Meanwhile he said Srinagar recorded a low of 18.6°C against 16.1°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.8°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 14.8°C against 13.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 14.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he told Global News Service.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 11.9°C against 8.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 15.7°C against 14.9°C on the previous night. It was 2.6°C above normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 12.0°C against 10.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 9.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.7°C above normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 13.1°C against 12.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the district, the official said.

Jammu, which had 3.1 mm of rainfall overnight, recorded a low of 24.5°C against 29.7°C on the previous night, the official said.

The temperature was 1.0°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.8°C, Batote recorded a low of 18.5°C, Katra 22.8°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 15.0°C, the official said. (GNS)

