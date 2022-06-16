Mother-son duo dies, two other family members injured after tree falls on their tent in Shopian

SRINAGAR – In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a mother-son duo died while as two other family members were injured after a tree fell on their tent in Zaban Gali area of Shopian.

An official said that during gusty winds last night, one big tree fell on Kotha (tent) at Zaban Gali in forest area of Shopian.

In the incident mother and son duo died on spot who were identified as Sharefa Bano wife of Nika Katari R/o Naidkor Kathhallan and her son idrees ahmad son of Nika Katari resident of Khatwalan in Tehsil Keller of Shopian district Shopian.

He further added that in the incident Nika katari and his daughter were also injured who have been hospitalized while as dead bodies are being brought to Kathhallan Keller for last rites.

Meanwhile, district administration Shopian has expressed sympathies with the family over tragic incident and assured all sorts of help.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print