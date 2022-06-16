8 CRPF men, civilian injured in Kulgam accident

Kulgam: At least eight paramilitary CRPF personnel and a civilian were injured when two vehicles turned turtle after collision at Nehama area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said.

An official said that CRPF vehicle bearing registration (HR55AE-2071) collided with an auto bearing registeration number (JK18C-8341), resulting in injuries to eight CRPF personnel and an auto driver.

He identified the injured CRPF personnel as Surinder Singh, K Satya, K Maha, Rakib-Ul-Islam, Rajinder, C Rama Krishna, Mishram Arvind, A Rajni while civilian was identified as Mohammad Akbar.

All rhe injured were rushed to hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable, he said.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation—(KNO)

