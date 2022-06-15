3 teenage boys drown in Chenab River

Jammu: Three teenage boys attending a religious function on the eve of Parkashutsav in Akhnoor sub division area of Jammu district drowned in Chenab river.

Officials said that during the intervening night on Tuesday and Wednesday, Parkashutsav celebration at Malpur Doomi in Akhnoor, three devotees namely Labish (17), Ansh (13) and Manish Kumar (18) moved towards Chenab River and later drowned.

Officials added that a major rescue and search operation was launched after the incident and body of one of the drowned teenage boy has been recovered so far.

Officials further told that search and rescue operation is going on at massive level to retrieve other bodies—(KNO)

