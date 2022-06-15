NIA raids underway in Baramulla, Srinagar

Baramulla: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Preliminary reports said, the raids were being conducted at Baramulla and Srinagar districts in connection with terror funding case.

Among the places being raided presently are the residences of Zahoor Ahmed Malla son Bashir Ahmed Malla of Old town Baramulla, who is currently lodged in Udhampur jail, Mehraj din Bhat son of Gulam Mohammad Bhat of Khawjabagh Baramulla and Feroz Ahmad Shiekh, Khalid Shiekh, Zahoor Sheikh sons of Gulam Ahmad Shiekh of Dewan Colony Nishat, owners of Hotel Hilton Pahalgam.

“Further details will be shared with the media after the conclusion of the raids,” an official said—(KNO)

