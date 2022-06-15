Kulgam Encounter: Firing resumes after night long lull

Srinagar’: After night long lull gunfight again resumed between militants and security forces in Mishipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

A senior Policer said that firing has again resumed at encounter site after night long lull.

One among the trapped militant is responsible of Rajni Bala a school teacher, the officer added.

Its pertinent to mention that a school teacher, identified as Rajni Bala, 36, wife of Raj Kumar, a resident of Samba in Jammu, was shot dead by suspected militants at High school Gopalpora in Kulgam on 31st May this year.

The encounter had ensued on tuesday and was suspended due to darkness. With the first ray of morning, the firefight resumed again.(GNS)

