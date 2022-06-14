Srinagar Encounter: Pak militant among two LeT militants killed in Bemina: IGP Kashmir

SRINAGAR – Pakistani Abdullah Gojri and local militant Adil Hussain Mir were killed in a brief shootout in Bemina area of Srinagar district late night on Monday.

In series of Tweet by The Kashmir Police Zone while quoting IGP Kashmir, it wrote, “As per the documents and other incriminating materials, one of the killed militant has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan. A big success,”.

In another tweet they wrote,”This was the same group of militants, who escaped from Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement,”.

In another tweet, they wrote, “As per documents recovered from another killed militant, he has been identified as Adil Hussain Mir @ Sufian @ Musab of Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on visit VISA from Wagah,”.

It’s pertinent to mention that in Sopore gunfight one militant was killed while as two militants had managed to escape from the encounter spot.

