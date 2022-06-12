Three local LeT militants killed in Pulwama

Pulwama: Three locals militants affiliated with LeT were killed in a gunfight that broke out between militants and government forces at Drabgam village in Rajpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Sunday.

An official said that a joint team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

He said during exchange of fire, three local militants affiliated with LeT were killed

Meanwhile IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that one among slain includes Junaid Sheergojri who was involved in killing of policeman Reyaz Ahmad on 13 May in Gudoora Pulwama.

“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: All three killed militants are locals, linked with #terror outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in #killing of our colleague #Martyr Reyaz Ahmad on 13/5/22.” Kashmir Police Zone tweeted while quoting IGP Kashmir.

“Other two killed militants have been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat & Irfan Ah Malik of #Pulwama district.

#Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 02 AK 47 rifles and 01 pistol recovered.” Kashmir Police Zone tweeted further while quoting IGP Kashmir—(KNO)

