Gunny Bag defused at Rawalpora Srinagar, traffic being restored: Police

Srinagar: Police and security forces defused a gunny bag at Rawalpora area here on Sunday.

Official sources said that some suspicious gunny bag, was found at Rawalpora in area of the Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Soon police and CRPF rushed to the spot and subsequently called Bomb Disposal Squad. As a precautionary measure, a police officer said that traffic through the area was suspended.

A senior police said that after defusing the suspicious gunny bag, nothing IED like material was found inside it. Traffic through the area has also been restored. “A case has been registered.” (GNS)

