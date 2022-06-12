99 militants killed so far this year: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Ninety- nine militants have been killed in different encounters so far in Jammu and Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here in Srinagar, IGP said that three militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in a gunfight today at Drabgam area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

He said that a cordon was laid jointly by Army, police and CRPF in the village after Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama received information about the presence of three local LeT militants there.

“The encounter started yesterday evening in which 3 local LeT militants were killed while two AK47 rifles and a pistol were recovered from the encounter site,” he said, adding that one among the slain was involved in the killing of a police constable Riyaz Naikoo on May 13 and also in the attack on labourers at brick kiln in Budgam in which one non-local labour was killed and two others sustained injuries on June 02.

Asked about the number of militants killed, IGP said that 99 militants have been killed this year so far—(KNO)

