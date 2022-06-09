Tourism picking up at Kashmir Floating Village

Srinagar:Tourists visited kashmir’s Floating Village, KachriMohalla for the first time between from Monday.
According to a statement issued by PRO Defense here, KachriMohalla was developed as a Model village comprising HomeStay and other facilities by the Indian Army with support from other Government departments. This would be a revolutionary transition in the influx of tourism towards inlands of Dal Lake.
Subsequently the government of Jammu and Kashmir would undertake 5 more hamlets for developing as Model Village. A new DPR was released by LCMA subjecting it to further enhance and improve KachriMohalla. Tourists were overwhelmed by the heartwarming welcome, Culture and traditions reflecting kashmiriyat.
Local delicious and organic cuisine, Nadru farming display and pigeon flying competition were the main attractions of Model village. The location is away from congestion and overcrowding which leads to a peaceful, natural, serene and homely stay. This would be a major boost to the tourism industry, employment generation and upliftment of the society.