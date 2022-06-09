Dry Weather To Continue In Plains In J&K: MeT

Srinagar: Weatherman on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather even as night temperature recorded a rise at most places in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Mainly dry weather over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir with possibility of very light rain thundershowers at one or two places over the higher reaches,” said a meteorological department official here about forecast for next 24 hours. He said that no large change was expected for two subsequent days.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 15.4°C against 15.0°C on the previous night, he said. The temperature, he said, was above normal by 2.0°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 11.2°C against 12.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.8°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he told GNS.

Pahalgam received 4.3mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today and recorded a minimum of 7.1°C against 7.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 13.2°C against 13.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C above normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.

Gulmarg also had 0.2mm of rainfall during the 24 hours and recorded a low of 9.0°C against 8.6°C on the previous night, the official said. While 8.7°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 12.6°C against 12.1°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C above normal for the district, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 27.3°C against 27.6°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 15.2°C, Batote recorded a low of 18.3°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 14.0°C, the official said. (GNS)

