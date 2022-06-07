Foreigner among two LeT militants killed in Kupwara Gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Two militants including a foreign militant were killed in an encounter in Kandi area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

On the behalf of IGP Kashmir, The Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, ” Two militants of outfit LeT including one Pakistani militant namely Tufail killed. Search still going on,”.

Earlier reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandi.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

