Timely police action saves Srinagar man from committing suicide after viral Video

Srinagar: Timely action by police saved life of a man who had threatened to commit suicide in a video message which went viral on social media on Monday.

“Today late in evening there was a viral video on social media in which one person was found informing people that he will commit suicide,”official said, adding, “Zadibal police immediately identified him as Muneer Hussain Bhat son of Ghulam Hussain Bhat resident of Nabdipora Hawal”.

The officer said that SHO Zadibal rushed towards his home located at Nabdipora Hawal and saved his precious life by bringing him to police station for counselling.

“It was found that he has some issues in his family that resulted in his mental breakdown,” officer added.(GNS)

