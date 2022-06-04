DPS Srinagar wins 39 medals in the 7th District Pencak Silat championship

Srinagar: The Delhi Public School Srinagar students have put in a stellar performance by winning 39 medals in the recently concluded 7th District Pencak Silat championship held from 28th to 29th of May 2022 at Indoor stadium Polo Ground Srinagar. These include 10 Gold, 11 silver and 16 Bronze medals in their respective weight categories and age groups. A contingent of 41 students from the school participated in the championship.

Congratulating the students, Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the school team has put in such a magnificent effort. Over the years, our school has managed to cultivate quite a formidable talent bank for Pencak Silat, as our students have consistently been bagging rich medal hauls in it.

Congratulations to the winners.” The Chairman Mr Vijay Dhar also congratulated the winners, and said, “DPS Srinagar stands for providing talent opportunities that have previously been unheard of. The success of our Pencak Silat team, and their predecessors points out how far our quest to unearth talent has come. Congrats to the winners.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print