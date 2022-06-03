EXHICON buys fifty-one percent stake in Al Yanabia UAE

Dubai: EXHICON Impex FZE LLC,( An EXHICON Group Company) today announced in Dubai, acquisition of fifty-one percent stake in Dubai based Al Yanabia Technical Services LLC, Terms of the agreement and capital infused for the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004 in Dubai, Al Yanabia provides HVAC, Air Filtration Systems, Engraving & Omantation, Floor & Wall Tiling, False Ceiling and Light Partition Installation, Plumbing and Sanitary Contracting, Fit-Outs and Interior services for domestic, industrial and commercial markets in GCC countries. The Company’s investment in equipment infrastructure and skilled technical workforce has made Al Yanabia providing unmatched service quality to it’s customer base.

Al Nabawiya is in the midst of accelerated growth of its capabilities to provide solutions across a range of essential infrastructure and manpower for end to end services to it’s customers,” said Shaikh Jehangir, founder of Yanabia.

Shaikh Jehangir further said “We would like to thank EXHICON group to create significant value for our existing and newer businesses. We look forward to work together with EXHICON to further accelerate our growth and transformation into a full fledged Interior and fit out company.”

M Q Syed, Managing Director at EXHICON Group, commented: “We are excited to partner with Al Yanabia which has proved its operational excellence and positioned the Company as a market leader in contracting business in UAE. Going forward, Al Yanabia has a unique growth opportunity in existing and new markets with EXHICON on board.”

Padma Mishra “Insi”, Group Director at EXHICON, added: “The diverse and highly re-occurring nature of Al Yanabia customer base illustrates the differentiated service quality that the Company is able to provide to its clients. With a proven management team and a superior customer value proposition, Al Yanabia has an exciting opportunity to continue its strong growth trajectory in the growing GCC market with EXHICON.”

U. Nadkar, Founder of ‘Creative Focus’ by EXHICON, said “Al Yanabia will be part of EXHICON’s growing portfolio of end to end solutions for Exhibition Interiors, Retail and Commercial Fit outs in GCC. He added “The amalgamation of Al Yanabia with Creative Focus by EXHICON will further enhance our growth in the GCC market”.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print