Authorities direct CEOs to post Non—Muslim employees at desirous, safe places in Kashmir

Srinagar: Following the killing of two migrant teachers, the School Education Department has directed the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of Kashmir division to post non—Muslim employees of the department at their desirous and safe places.

Sources in the department informed that “Authorities have directed the CEOs to place non—Muslim employees at the places of their choice and safe zones.”

Pertinently, in past few weeks, Kashmir has witnessed series of attacks over non—Muslims employees posted here—(KNO)

