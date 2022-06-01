DPS Srinagar student earns USD 70k scholarship at Georgetown University Qatar

DPS Srinagar student earns full scholarship at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, Qatar

Srinagar,: Tashafee Masoodi – a Grade 12 student from Delhi Public School Srinagar, has earned an admission and full scholarship worth 70,000 dollars (About 51 lakh rupees) at the prestigious Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Qatar.

The 18-year-old Tashafee, a student of Humanities has been offered a place at the university to pursue her Bachelor’s in Foreign Services with a major in Culture and Politics. She credits her success to her family and her teachers at DPS Srinagar.

She said, “I am indebted to the Career Guidance Department of the school, which helped me with all the documents needed to be submitted including transcripts, recommendation letters and regular time to time guidance and counseling. Our Career Coach ensured that everything was submitted on time.”

Congratulating the student, the Principal, Shafaq Afshan said, “Every year, DPS Srinagar students get admissions and scholarships in the top universities across India and in foreign Colleges and Universities. Our Career Counselling and Guidance Department offering a wide spectrum of guidance and mentoring that prepare students for the next stage of their educational journey. Tashafee’s success is a testament to the efforts the department is putting in to transform the educational landscape of the valley.”

Echoing her, the chairman Vijay Dhar said, “When we set out to start DPS Srinagar, we wanted to transform the way education was thought of and imparted in the valley. Over the years, we have reached a stage where it is no longer a bridge too far for our students to dream of top universities over the globe. Tashafee proves that. Congratulations to her and her teachers.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print