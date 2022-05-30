MeT forecasts scattered to fairly widespread light rains in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Monday forecast scattered to fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorm over Jammu and Kashmir in next 48 hours.

A meteorological department official here also said Srinagar recorded a low of 14.3°C against 13.7°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was above normal by 2.3°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 13.4°C against 11.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he told GNS.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 9.6°C against 6.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.5°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.9°C against 11.1°C on the previous night. It was 1.3°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.0°C against 4.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While 7.1°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.1°C below normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 11.2°C against 11.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.4°C against 23.6°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 0.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.8°C, Batote recorded a low of 14.6°C while Bhadarwah recorded a minimum of 13.1°C, the official said. (GNS)

