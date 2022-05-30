2 JeM militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Pulwama: Two local JeM militants were killed in a gunfight that broke out between militants and government forces at Gundipora village of Pingelan area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

An official said that a joint team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter. He said during exchange of fire, two militants affiliated with JeM were killed.

Meanwhile IGP Kashmir said that two local JeM militants were killed including Abid Shah who killed policeman Reyaz Ahmad of Gudoora Pulwama on 13 May—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print